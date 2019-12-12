General Election 2019 - the results: When and how to watch live analysis across ITV News

The waiting is almost over for the results of what has been billed as the most important General Election in decades. And ITV News will be poised to bring you the fastest results service, most comprehensive analysis and the interviews that matter during an all-night special Election 2019 programme - live, across all formats. As well as a TV special, you will be able to watch it here, and we will be streaming on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

So, what's happening and when? You can settle in for an enthralling long watch at 9.55pm on ITV, follow it here at itv.com/news or through the ITV News accounts on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. Tom Bradby will return as the lead presenter tonight, joined once again in the studio by the breakout TV stars of the last election, Ed Balls and George Osborne. We'll bring you the results of the major exit poll - commissioned jointly by ITV News, Sky News and the BBC - which is due to be published when the polls close, bang on 10pm. That could give us the first indication of how the night may be shaping up for the various parties. We'll be sharing all the highlights from the night and key slices of analysis on social media, too.

Who's providing analysis?

Former Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson leads a stellar cast of insiders providing unrivalled insight and analysis, alongside:

Jo Johnson, Boris Johnson's brother and former Conservative minister;

Jon Lansman, the chair of Momentum;

Gisela Stewart, the chair of Vote Leave and ex-Labour MP;

Alan Johnson, the Labour heavyweight and former home secretary;

Fiona Hill, Theresa May’s former chief-of-staff

Plus, ITV News Political Editor Robert Peston and ITV News National Editor Allegra Stratton will analyse the political fallout, aided by a journalist at every count around the UK, which will make ITV News once again the fastest to deliver the results. Our resident Election Experts Professor Jane Green and Professor Colin Rallings will spot the trends of the night after first interrogating the results of the joint UK broadcasters’ Exit Poll.

