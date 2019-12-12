Greenpeace protesters scale EU HQ as leaders set to gather for climate talks

Greenpeace activists have unfurled a banner warning of a climate emergency and let off flares after scaling the European Union's new headquarters in Brussels.

Around 30 environmental activists clad in red and wearing climbing gear stood on ledges of the Europa building ahead of an EU summit on climate change on Thursday.

The group managed to climb the building by using the ladder of an old fire engine and have enough food to last for two days, according to Greenpeace spokesman Mark Breddy.