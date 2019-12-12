Have experts found the earliest family snap taken at Stonehenge?

Experts believe they have discovered the earliest family photograph taken at Stonehenge. English Heritage asked people to send in their pictures to mark 100 years of public ownership of the prehistoric monument.. After sifting through more than 1,000 photographs, they believe some images from 1875, showing a family dressed in their finery, are the oldest. One picture shows the group sitting on the stones – which is now only allowed on special occasions – with a picnic rug and what appears to be a bottle of champagne.

The family on a picnic rug at Stonehenge Credit: Routh Family/PA

In another, some of them are in a horse-drawn carriage. “They’re wearing fashionable outfits and hats,” said English Heritage historian Susan Greaney. “Right up until the 1920s and ’30s people did dress up for days out like this, in their Sunday best, suits and hats.” The pictures will feature with more than 140 others in the exhibition Your Stonehenge. Famous photographer Martin Parr took the newest image in the exhibition – an unknown couple kissing while taking a selfie against the backdrop of the stones during the 2019 Autumn Equinox.

Martin Parr took a photograph of a couple kissing while taking a selfie Credit: Martin Parr Magnum Photos/PA