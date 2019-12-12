Man arrested after suspect device found near Motherwell polling station

A 48-year-old man has been arrested after a suspicious device was found near a polling station in North Lanarkshire.

Police said the device was discovered on the ground floor of Glen Tower flats in Motherwell at around 1am on Thursday.

A cordon was placed around the building as residents were evacuated following the find.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal staff were called to the scene to examine the item before carrying out a controlled explosion despite the device being found to be “non-viable”.

People who were registered to vote at Glen Tower have been told to attend an alternative polling station at Knowetop Primary School on Knowetop Avenue in Motherwell.

A community room within the building was due to be used as a polling station.