Parakeet ‘crime map’ debunks Bogart and Hendrix myths

Scientists believe they have busted the myths that parakeets were introduced to the UK by Jimi Hendrix, or during the filming of a Humphrey Bogart film.

Using geographic profiling scientists mapped half a century of sightings of the bright green birds (Psittacula krameri).

They found no evidence to support any of the myths surrounding the birds’ origins in the UK, according to the study published in the Journal of Zoology.

The brightly-coloured bird has been in Britain for decades, although it is unclear how they were first introduced.

One theory is they were refugees from the film set of The African Queen, shot in Ealing in 1951, while another is that a pair were released by Hendrix on Carnaby Street, central London, in the 1960s.

Another theory suggests the winged-creatures kept at Syon Park escaped in the 1970s when a plane crashed through the aviary roof, while another blames damage to aviaries during the Great Storm of 1987.