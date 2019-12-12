Peruvian navy capture boat carrying two tons of cocaine on its way to US

Peruvian authorities captured a semi-submersible ship thought to be travelling to the west coast of the United States with about two tons of cocaine on board.

The vessel was stopped in marine waters off the north Pacific coast on Saturday, around 178 nautical miles from the Piura region, an area well known for drug smuggling to Ecuador.

Authorities said a Mexican, an Ecuadorian and two Colombians were arrested inside the ship.

While towing the boat back to shore, the navy also stopped a fishing boat sailing without authorisation and detained its crew of 10 Ecuadorians.