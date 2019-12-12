The Tory plan for the first 100 days of government

Boris Johnson has promised that 2020 will be the year that Brexit uncertainty finally comes to an end – and he plans to take the UK out of the EU in his first 100 days in government.

The Prime Minister has consistently vowed to leave the EU by January 31 and then finalise a trade deal with Brussels within 11 months, to meet the transition period deadline.

But the viability of that time frame has been questioned in Brussels, with the European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier branding it “unrealistic”.

The Tories plan to announce their legislative programme on December 19 in a new Queen’s Speech.

The EU Withdrawal Act Bill will also be brought back to the Commons before Christmas.