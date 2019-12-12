UK weather: Cloud and outbreaks of rain with strong winds to come

After a dry and cold start in the north and east, cloud and outbreaks of rain will move northeastwards through the day. The rain will be on and off, but heavy at times, especially in over Wales and southwest England.

It will be driest across northern Scotland, although the rain across southern Scotland and northern England will turn to sleet and snow over the hills.

Rain will clear western Wales and southwest England later with strong winds and blustery showers following. A top temperature of 11 Celsius (52F).