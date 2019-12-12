US and China ‘close to trade deal’

The Trump administration and China are close to finalising a modest trade agreement which would suspend tariffs that are set to kick in on Sunday.

“We’re close to a deal,” said Myron Brilliant, the US Chamber of Commerce’s head of international affairs.

Mr Brilliant said the administration has agreed to suspend Mr Trump’s plans to impose tariffs on 160 billion dollars in Chinese imports on Sunday and to reduce existing tariffs.

In return, Beijing would buy more US farm products, increase Americans companies’ access to the Chinese market and tighten protection for intellectual property rights.

The deal awaits final approval from President Donald Trump.

Mr Trump took to Twitter early on Thursday to declare: “Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!”