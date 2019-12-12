Virginia Giuffre says she is ‘not suicidal’

The Duke of York’s accuser Virginia Giuffre has insisted she is not suicidal, following her revelation a “credible” death threat had been made against her.

Ms Giuffre claims she was trafficked by the since-disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sex with the duke in 2001.

She responded to a tweet which said: “FBI will kill her to protect the ultra-rich and well connected.”

The 35-year-old wrote: “I am making it publicly known that in no way, shape or form am I suicidal. I have made this known to my therapist and doctor.