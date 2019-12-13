'He couldn't lead the working class out of a paper bag' - Alan Johnson launches fierce attack on Corbyn and Momentum

"Corbyn was a disaster on the doorstep... everyone knew he couldn't lead the working class out of a paper bag."

Former Labour Home Secretary Alan Johnson delivers a devastating attack on Corbynism and the rise of Momentum on ITV News in the wake of the joint broadcasters' Exit Poll forecasting Labour's worst results since 1935.

Sat next to Momentum founder Jon Lansman, Mr Johnson told Presenter Tom Bradby he wants to see the "little cult" sent "out of the party", telling them: "Go back to your student politics."

Watch the quickest results and unrivalled expert analysis through the night on Election 2019 Live: The Results