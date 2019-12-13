Boris Johnson hails Brexit mandate as Tories make major gains into Labour heartlands

Boris Johnson claimed a "powerful new mandate to get Brexit done" as his gamble of a pre-Christmas election paid off.

The PM strengthened his grip on his Commons seat on a night which saw the Tories make major - and in many cases unexpected - gains across the country in Labour heartlands.

The Prime Minister retained his own seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip after finishing 7,210 votes ahead of his Labour opponent, increasing his personal majority by more than 2,000 from 2017.

Mr Johnson was joined by his partner Carrie Symonds and their dog Dilyn at the Indoor Athletics Centre at Brunel University London, in Uxbridge.

“It does look as though this One Nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done,” Mr Johnson declared in his victory speech.