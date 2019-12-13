Chuka Umunna, the political chameleon who failed to hit the heights

Chuka Umunna was once considered such a breath of fresh air that he was dubbed the “British Obama”. Now, like his Stateside counterpart, he is no longer on the front line of politics. But unlike the former US president, Mr Umunna failed to scale anywhere near the same heights on this side of the Atlantic. But it was not without trying. There was a time, long before Jeremy Corbyn’s name became known beyond the backbenches, when he was considered the party’s next great leader, an accomplished politician in the mould of Tony Blair.

Chuka Umunna speaking at a Change UK rally Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

But he dramatically quit the race to succeed the lacklustre Ed Miliband in 2015, citing “very real concerns and worry about this bid’s impact on those close to me”, despite being the front-runner. In a statement at the time, Mr Umunna said: “One can imagine what running for leader can be like, understand its demands and the attention but nothing compares to actually doing it and the impact on the rest of one’s life. “Consequently, after further reflection I am withdrawing my candidacy.” Sources close to Mr Umunna insisted that his withdrawal was not due to any negative story which he expected to appear in the media, although he was uncomfortable with the increased level of scrutiny which had been directed at him and members of his family, including his mother.

The Streatham MP later defected to the Liberal Democrat Credit: Aaron Chown/PA