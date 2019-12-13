Corbyn blames Brexit for defeat as he pledges to stand down as Labour leader

Jeremy Corbyn defended his “extremely popular” policies and blamed Brexit for Labour’s devastating defeat as he announced he would stand down as leader after overseeing a “period of reflection”. With the Tories expected to cruise to a comfortable majority, a deflated Mr Corbyn said it had been a “very disappointing night”, with support crumbling in former Labour heartlands. Mr Corbyn acknowledged that he had to leave Labour’s helm after suffering a second General Election defeat as he criticised media “attacks” towards himself, his family and the party.

“I want to also make it clear that I will not lead the party in any future general election campaign,” he said as he accepted victory in his Islington North constituency. “I will discuss with our party to ensure there is a process now of reflection on this result and on the policies that the party will take going forward. “And I will lead the party during that period to ensure that discussion takes place and we move on into the future.”

Credit: PA Graphics