Cummings pours scorn on ‘educated Remainer types’ after Tory election win

Boris Johnson’s controversial chief adviser Dominic Cummings has poured scorn on “educated Remainer campaigner types” who failed to read the mood of the country.

Mr Cummings, who is credited with masterminding the successful Vote Leave campaign in the 2016 referendum, said opponents of Brexit had “f*** it up even more”.

Following the Conservatives’ stunning election triumph, he said London-based politicians and journalists who continued to resist Britain’s EU withdrawal should now reflect on their mistakes.

Asked if he could take any credit for the election result, Mr Cummings told the PA news agency: “No, not at all.”