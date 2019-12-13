Dennis Skinner: The Beast of Bolsover who will roar no more

Dennis Skinner’s humorous heckles at the State Opening of Parliament became one of the endearing features of Commons life. But now, after almost half a century as an MP, the laughter has stopped. The 87-year-old former miner, known as the Beast Of Bolsover after his Derbyshire constituency, was slayed by constituents who previously voted overwhelmingly for Brexit. Mr Skinner was a beloved figure among sections of the party, with colleagues leaping to his defence when he was voted off its national executive committee by fellow MPs in 2014.

Dennis Skinner, long-serving Labour MP for Bolsover, was known as a party firebrand Credit: PA

The Labour firebrand was known for his outbursts, often resulting in his being temporarily booted out of the Commons. He was ejected in 2005 after making a drugs jibe at then-shadow chancellor George Osborne, complaining about the state of the economy under Tory governments of the 1980s by saying: “The only thing that was growing then were the lines of coke in front of boy George and the rest of the Tories.” Mr Osborne labelled the slur “pretty desperate and personal stuff”. In 2016, he was again given his marching orders when he refused to withdraw his “dodgy Dave” comment, in the House of Commons, directed at then-prime minister David Cameron. Mr Skinner said: “This man has done more to divide this nation than anybody else. He’s looked after his own pocket. I still refer to him as dodgy Dave. Do what you like.”

Dennis Skinner is asked to leave the chamber of the House of Commons after he refused to withdraw the word ‘dodgy’ when referring to then-prime minister David Cameron Credit: PA