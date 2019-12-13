DUP set to lose kingmaker role with Conservatives on course for majority

Counting is continuing in Northern Ireland as the parties absorb the potential ramifications of a sizeable Conservative majority in Parliament. As the DUP faced up to losing its influential position as Westminster kingmaker, and potentially any chance of securing changes to the Brexit deal, the party was locked in several tough battles in high-profile constituency races in Northern Ireland. In North Down, the Alliance Party was increasingly confident of defeating the DUP in the race to replace outgoing unionist independent Lady Sylvia Hermon.

The DUP also looked set to lose its seat in South Belfast to the SDLP, while its efforts to stave off the challenge of Sinn Fein in the North Belfast appeared to be going down to the wire. In Foyle, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood looked well positioned to win the seat from Sinn Fein. The DUP is vehemently opposed to the Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, claiming it will create economic borders down the Irish Sea and weakened Northern Ireland’s place within the Union. Long-standing DUP MP Sammy Wilson, who is on course to retain his East Antrim seat, insisted his party could still secure changes to the agreement despite the predicted Tory majority. “Obviously we’d have preferred to be in a situation we were in the last Parliament where we did have the influence and where it was fairly marginal, however for the country it probably wasn’t a great thing because no decisions could be made,” he said.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood Credit: Niall Carson/PA