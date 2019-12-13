From Dennis Skinner to Jo Swinson, what were the key moments from Election 2019

It was a night of many lows for Labour and the Lib Dems. Credit: ITV News/PA

From former Labour home secretary Alan Johnson hitting out at Momentum founder Jon Lansman over his "student politics cult" to Labour's Jess Phillips emotional reaction to the exit poll result - here are the key moments from the ITV Election 2019.

Alan Johnson condemns the rise of Corbynism and 'cult' Momentum on ITV News

Sat next to Momentum founder Jon Lansman, Mr Johnson told ITV News presenter Tom Bradby he wants to see the "little cult" sent "out of the party", telling them to "go back to your student politics." He added: "Corbyn was a disaster on the doorstep... everyone knew he couldn't lead the working class out of a paper bag." The attack came after the joint broadcasters' exit poll forecast a Tory majority of 86 and the worst Labour return since 1935.

Jo Swinson loses her seat in Dunbartonshire

The leader of the Liberal Democrats lost her seat to the SNP by 144 seats, forcing her to retire, leaving the party with another leadership contest on their hands. Speaking afterwards, Ms Swinson said: "I still believe that we as a country can be warm and generous, inclusive and open and by working with our closest neighbours, we can achieve so much more."

Exit poll forecasts biggest Conservative majority since Margaret Thatcher

The Conservative Party gained several key Labour seats including Derby North and Wrexham where they held a seat since 1935. But Labour did make some gains in traditional Tory areas in the south of England including Putney where they won Justine Greening's old seat.

Jess Phillips 'devastated' over the exit poll result

Labour's Jess Phillips told ITV News Presenter Tom Bradby that she didn't think the result would be as bad as it was. She added: "I'm devastated, I don't know how you can have any other reaction other than being heartbroken." When asked whether it was Brexit, Jeremy Corbyn or the party came up with policies too far to the left, Ms Phillips said: "It was all of those things and many more." She added: "I wish there was some silver bullet but I also wish I was a size 10."

Rude papers celebrate Tory win

Peston co-presenter Anushka Asthana revealed a rude newspaper front page, which involves a dog and Boris Johnson, as they react to the exit poll.

Jeremy Corbyn enters the election count in Islington North smiling despite exit poll result

The Labour leader shaked hands and looked upbeat at his constituency election count in Islington North. He blamed his losses on the media and Brexit and he did not indicate that he would be stepping down any time soon. Mr Corbyn held on to the seat but also confirmed he will not lead Labour in the next general election.

Jeremy Corbyn tries to avoid the media as his arrives back home

ITV News Correspondent Romilly Weeks attempted to get Jeremy Corbyn's reaction to a dismal night for him and his party as he returned home from Labour HQ in the early hours. Mr Corbyn did not emerge from the car for several minutes, reluctant, perhaps, to face the media he has blamed for Labour's dire night. When he did get out of the car, he refused to answer whether he took personal responsibility for the thumping defeat, but did acknowledge supporters shouting "we love you, Jeremy."

Dennis Skinner is out

At 87, the Beast of Bolsover was ousted from his seat after 49 years by the Tory candidate. Mr Skinner, Labour's longest standing MP, was known for his fiery outbursts and uncompromising views, especially on the monarchy. Bolsover in Derbyshire was a former mining community and voted overwhelming to Leave - part of the red wall that was demolished by the Tories on Thursday night.

Veteran MP Dennis Skinner was ousted from his seat. Credit: PA

He was defeated comfortably by young Conservative Mark Fletcher - the Tories taking 21,791 votes (47.4% of the vote) to Labour's 16,492 (35.9%). Mr Skinner was not present at the count, having recently undergone hip surgery.

Shouts of 'shame' as Tories take Kensington by 150 seats

Counting the ballot papers in Kensington. Credit: PA