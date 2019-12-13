General Election 2019: The big shocks from a historic night in British politics

Voting traditions were turned upside down across the country as the Tories won in Labour's heartland and the 'red wall' came crumbling down. Credit: PA

It was a night of shocks, surprises and shouts of "shame" as emotions ran high and spirits dropped low for many Labour Party supporters. Boris Johnson led his Conservative Party to an historic landslide victory and claimed some significant scalps on the road to Downing Street. Voting traditions were turned upside down across the country as the Tories won in Labour's heartland and the "red wall" came crumbling down. If you're waking up to the news, here's some of the biggest shocks from the 2019 General Election.

10pm - First shock. The ballot closed and the joint exit poll by ITV, Sky and the BBC suggested the Tories will win 368 seats, with Labour on 191 - which if correct would be the party's worst performance at a general election in terms of seats since 1935. 11.33pm - The Conservatives gain Blyth Valley, in the North East, from Labour in the first big upset of the night. The seat had been held by Labour since 1950. 1.23am - The Conservatives succeed in appealing to the "Workington Man", winning the North West constituency from Labour - the first time the seat has changed hands since 1979.

The Conservatives were predicted to win a majority of 86, according to a joint exit poll by ITV, Sky and the BBC. Credit: ITV News

1.50am - The Tories gain Wrexham from Labour. 1.52am - Labour wins Putney from the Conservatives, the party's first gain of the night from the Tories. 2.50am - Bishop Auckland, a Labour seat since 1935, becomes a Tory gain with a majority of 7,962. 2.54am - Chuka Umunna, the former Streatham MP who defected from Labour to the Independent Group before switching to the Liberal Democrats, loses out to the Tories in Cities of London & Westminster.

2.58am - The DUP's Westminster leader Nigel Dodds is beaten by Sinn Fein's John Finucane in Belfast North. 3.15am - Tory Zac Goldsmith loses his Richmond Park seat to the Lib Dems, the party's first gain of the night. 3.45am - Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson loses her Dumbartonshire East seat to the SNP.

Jo Swinson lost her seat of Dunbartonshire East to the SNP. Credit: PA

4.33am - Voters interrupted the Kensington returning Officer with shouts of "shame" as the constituency announced Conservative gain, with a majority of just 150. 4.57am - The Tories reach the crucial 326 seats which confirmed that they would be the new government.

