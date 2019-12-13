General Election 2019: What you need to know today

Your morning briefing to all the key election news. Credit: ITV News

By ITV News Content Producer David Williams

Whatever your politics, it's officially a blue Christmas. Yes, this rare festive election has been won emphatically by Boris Johnson's Conservatives on a night when the political map of Britain was redrawn and re-coloured in stunning fashion. Brexit, it seems, will now be "done". The nightmare to forget for Labour voters will probably never be forgotten as a domino sequence of former stronghold seats - including Wrexham, Redcar and Tony Blair's former Sedgefield constituency - fell dramatically to the Tories overnight. The Beast of Bosolver Dennis Skinner will also roar no more. The first sign of Labour's despair led to this moment-of-the-night as Alan Johnson's savaging of Corbynism and Momentum went viral:

The Friday 13th count proved cursed for Jo Swinson, too, with the (now former) Lib Dem leader narrowly losing her own seat as the SNP all-but swept the board in Scotland. You can see all the biggest shocks here. Nicola Sturgeon has accepted the overall results give Mr Johnson the right to take "England" out of the EU but protested that Scotland should determine its own future, paving the way for more referendum confrontations to come. Westminster DUP leader Nigel Dodds was also voted out as Northern Ireland reshaped its balance of power. It's been quite the night.

'What a night it has been'

Watched it all? Missed every minute? Either way, here's three-and-a-half minutes of the ups, downs and dramatic moments - plus shocking fighting at John McDonnell's count - which sum it all up.

What now?

Julie Etchingham will lead the ITV News coverage on Day 2. Credit: ITV News

Julie Etchingham and the team will bring insight, analysis and expert opinion as they unpick the results of this historic election and evaluate the implications for the country. Already the next few days are shaping up for the Tory return to power. A Number 10 source has confirmed Monday will see a minor reshuffle before a second reading of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill on Friday.

The key reactions from the party leaders

Speaking after his own victory was confirmed but awaiting the party's majority, Boris Johnson said: “It does look as though this One Nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done.”

Jeremy Corbyn blamed Brexit for the party's worst results in decades and confirmed he won't contest another election.

The Tories won big in England and Wales but the SNP dominated in Scotland - as Nicola Sturgeon reflects here - raising the prospects of a collision over IndyRef2.

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson described a wider picture of gloom as she lost her seat by just over 140 votes.

Nigel Farage played down the prospect of a pure Brexit as he reacted to his Brexit Party failing to win a seat.

The biggest shocks from the historic night in British politics

Jo Swinson lost her seat of Dunbartonshire East to the SNP. Credit: PA

It was a night of shocks, surprises and shouts of "shame" as emotions ran high and spirits dropped low for many Labour Party supporters. The Tory landslide victory claimed some significant scalps on the road to Downing Street. Voting traditions were turned upside down across the UK as the Tories won in Labour's heartland and the "red wall" in England and Wales came crumbling down. Here's a timeline of the biggest shocks through the night.

Who's in the running to replace Jeremy Corbyn?

The odds on a new Labour leader were shared within minutes of the Exit Poll forecasting a truly gloomy night for Jeremy Corbyn. Star Sports Bookmaker told Nina Hossain that Keir Starmer is the current favourite to succeed. But who else is in the running? Here's a look at the leading candidates.

Analysis: Scotland heads into uncharted constitutional waters

Nicola Sturgeon celebrates with supporters in Glasgow. Credit: PA

What is also clear from this election is that Scotland and England are diverging politically, writes ITV Border Political Editor Peter MacMahon. The Scots - in general - appear not to have warmed to Boris Johnson and his brand of Conservatism. And, again to generalise, they seem to prefer the kind of politics which is put forward by Ms Sturgeon and the SNP, who are in power in Holyrood. We will have to wait for the final results, and further research into them, to determine whether the SNP's opposition to Brexit or its support for a second independence referendum was the key factor. Or whether it might just be that this time around more independence supporters came out for the SNP, even if the Tory vote was not wiped out. Or whether some electors, Labour or former Labour voters, 'lent' the SNP their vote to try to do what the First Minister said were two of her objectives: stopping Brexit adn keeping Boris Johnson out of Downing Street. Whatever the reason, and it could well be some mixture of all of them, this result will massively strengthen the SNP's demand for a second independence referendum. Read Peter's full analysis.

What's coming up in the Conservatives' first 100 days?

Boris Johnson's message has won clear national support at the ballot box. Credit: PA

The Prime Minister has consistently vowed to leave the EU by January 31 and then finalise a trade deal with Brussels within 11 months, to meet the transition period deadline. But the viability of that time frame has been questioned in Brussels, with the European Union’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier branding it “unrealistic”. The Tories plan to announce their legislative programme on December 19 in a new Queen’s Speech. The EU Withdrawal Act Bill will also be brought back to the Commons before Christmas. Here's what else Boris Johnson has pledged to deliver in the first 100 days in power.