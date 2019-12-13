Jeremy Corbyn: A radical but reluctant leader for whom the ride is over

Jeremy Corbyn has lasted longer in Labour’s top post than many expected – but after a devastating night for his party, he has signalled the end of his tenure. His time as leader saw him outlast two Tory prime ministers and transform Labour’s identity from a party of pragmatism to one in favour of radical change as he rode a wave of anti-austerity resentment. But no-one was perhaps more surprised than Mr Corbyn when the serial rebel and stalwart of the party’s left was thrust into the top job.

Credit: PA Graphics

The anti-war campaigner, who has represented Islington North since 1983, had to be persuaded to run as an outsider candidate for Labour’s leadership after a crushing general election defeat in 2015 left the party in need of re-invigoration. He scraped onto the ballot paper thanks to the nominations of non-supporters

hoping to broaden the debate. Those colleagues had not expected the meteoric rise that followed when the party’s membership, swollen by supporters joining under new rules, overwhelmingly voted for him in September of that year. The move was much to the indignation of many in his parliamentary party, and he suffered a shadow cabinet walkout and a no-confidence vote with fears he was electorally incompetent. But he survived the effort to dethrone him with a second leadership election,

thanks to his overwhelming popularity among grassroots members.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn saw off David Cameron as PM Credit: Stefan Wermuth/PA