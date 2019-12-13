Jeremy Corbyn denies being to blame for Labour's defeat insisting Brexit 'took over'

Jeremy Corbyn has denied he was at the heart of Labour's crushing election defeat.

In his first major interview since he saw a humbling night for his candidates, he said he was "very sad" about the result - but warned many areas in the country would continue to suffer under the Conservatives.

The Labour leader said the election was "taken over" by Brexit - and that many had voted for Brexit again through Conservative candidates.

When asked whether he was part of the problem, Mr Corbyn said he "had done everything I could to lead this party" but he had received more personal abuse by many areas of the media.

He said his radical and progressive manifesto was one to be proud of.

Mr Corbyn has already said he will not lead the party into another election but declined to say when exactly he would stand aside.