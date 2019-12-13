Jo Swinson 'proud' to lead party as she hints at prospective future Liberal Democrat leader

Former Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson has said she is "proud the Liberal Democrats were the unapologetic voice of Remain" in the election and "does not regret trying everything" to avoid Brexit.

The now unseated MP said, in a speech in central London, that "smashing the glass ceiling" by becoming the party's first female leader had meant "a lot of broken glass comes down on your head".

She has been forced to quit her role at the head of the party after loosing her place in the Commons, due to Liberal Democrat rules which dictate its leader must be an MP.

The party will now look for a new person to steer it, a position at which Ms Swinson hinted there could be some already in stead to take the reigns.