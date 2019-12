Johnson heads for landslide as Labour’s ‘red wall’ crumbles

Boris Johnson is heading back to Downing Street with a comfortable Commons majority as his gamble on a snap General Election paid off handsomely. The Tories snatched seat after seat in Labour heartlands bringing the so-called “red wall” crumbling down after the Prime Minister’s “get Brexit done” election message hit home with working class Leave voters. Jeremy Corbyn is expected to address his future when his constituency results are announced, amid fierce criticism and calls for him to stand down as party leader. His party, which had 243 MPs when Parliament was dissolved last month, is forecast to lose 52 seats, according to a BBC/Sky/ITV exit poll, which put the Tories on 368 seats.

The poll predicted Labour would win just 191 seats, the Scottish National Party 55, Liberal Democrats 13, the Brexit Party none, Plaid Cymru three and Greens one – giving Mr Johnson a majority of 86. Such a poor result would be the worst for Labour in terms of seats since 1935.

However, they clung onto several North East seats including Newcastle Central, Sunderland Central, Newcastle-upon-Tyne East and Houghton and Sunderland South, but with much reduced majorities – and won Putney from the Tories. The first results chimed with the exit poll prediction, as support for Labour slumped in its Brexit-voting heartlands. The first big upset came as the Tories won Blyth Valley with a 10% swing from Labour – a seat they had held since 1950. The first big Labour scalp claimed by the Tories was shadow environment secretary Sue Hayman, who lost Workington on another 10% swing. The typically working class ‘Workington Man’ voter was identified as a key target by a right wing think tank at the start of the election campaign.

The Tories went on to take a succession of other Labour seats across the north of England and in Wales, including Wolverhampton North East, Stockton South, Darlington, Peterborough, Blackpool South, Wrexham and the Vale of Clwyd. They also narrowly held Iain Duncan Smith’s constituency of Chingford and Woodford Green with a majority of 1,062. Labour’s Gareth Snell predicted his own defeat ahead of the result in another former stronghold, Stoke-on-Trent Central, telling PA: “I’m going to lose badly and this is the start of 20 years of Tory rule.” Like Blyth Valley, Stoke Central has been Labour since 1950. Sources in other Labour heartland seats including Bishop Auckland – which has been held by Labour since 1935 – were also predicting Tory gains.

