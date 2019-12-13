Johnson’s election gamble set to pay off as exit poll predicts big Tory majority

Boris Johnson’s gamble on a snap election looks to have paid off, with the Tories on course to win a big majority, according to an exit poll. The BBC/Sky/ITV poll puts the Tories on 368 seats, with Labour predicted to win just 191 seats, the Scottish National Party 55, Liberal Democrats 13, the Brexit Party none, Plaid Cymru three and Greens one.

This would give Mr Johnson a majority of 86. The pound soared against the dollar and the euro as the exit poll emerged. One of the first results to come through appeared to bear out the exit poll prediction as the Conservatives won Blyth Valley with a 10% swing from Labour – a seat they had held since 1950. Labour’s Gareth Snell also predicted his own defeat ahead of the result in another former stronghold, Stoke-on-Trent Central, telling PA: “I’m going to lose badly and this is the start of 20 years of Tory rule.” Jeremy Corbyn’s party clung onto several North East seats include Newcastle Central, Sunderland Central, Newcastle-upon-Tyne East and Houghton and Sunderland South, but with much reduced majorities. The Prime Minister greeted the poll by tweeting: “Thank you to everyone across our great country who voted, who volunteered, who stood as candidates. “We live in the greatest democracy in the world.”

General Election 2019 exit poll. Infographic from PA Graphics.

If the exit poll proves to be accurate, Mr Johnson will return to Number 10 on Friday in a position to easily drive through his Brexit deal and take the UK out of the European Union next month. The result, the largest majority for a Conservative leader since Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s, would be seen as a triumph for his tightly-controlled campaign, which was largely gaffe-free until the final week.

Mr Johnson entered the election without a majority, having just 298 Tory MPs, after some quit the party and he withdrew the whip from others when they rebelled over Brexit. The result would, however, be a huge set-back for Labour leader Mr Corbyn. Labour, who had 243 MPs when Parliament was dissolved last month, is forecast to lose 52 seats. Such a poor result would be the worst for Labour in terms of seats since 1935 and would put extreme pressure on Mr Corbyn to stand down after losing a second General Election in a row. The future of the Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson also appeared uncertain, with the joint leader of East Dunbartonshire council saying “it is on a knife edge” whether she will lose her seat to the SNP. Jon Lansman, boss of the Corbyn-supporting Momentum campaign group, said he did not think the Labour leader would “overstay his welcome”. In a tweet sent as the polls closed, Mr Corbyn thanked activists. “You’re the heart of our party, and you have campaigned tirelessly to win so we can a build a fairer country. I thank you all.”

