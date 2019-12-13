Ken Livingstone identifies Jewish vote as factor in Labour’s poor showing

Ken Livingstone has identified “the Jewish vote” as a contributory factor in Labour’s poor showing at the ballot box.

The former mayor of London admitted Jeremy Corbyn would have to resign imminently over his failure to deal with anti-Semitism.

Mr Livingstone, who quit the party last year amid a torrent of allegations of anti-Semitic behaviour against him, told the PA news agency: “The Jewish vote wasn’t very helpful.

“Jeremy should have tackled that issue far earlier than he did.

“It looks like the end for Jeremy, which is disappointing for me since I’m a close ally. I’m sure he’ll have to resign tomorrow.”