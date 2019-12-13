Labour leadership: When could a contest be triggered?

As Jeremy Corbyn signals he could quit as Labour leader in the early part of next year, after a bruising General Election defeat, here is a look at how any upcoming leadership contest could play out.

Mr Corbyn has said it is for the party’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) to set the timetable for a leadership contest, expected to be some time in early 2020.

The Labour Party rule book states that if the party leader is no longer available, the deputy leader automatically becomes leader on a temporary basis.

The NEC would then decide whether to hold an immediate postal ballot for a new leader, or to wait until the next party conference.

But as deputy leader Tom Watson stepped down shortly before the election was called – and so both leader and deputy are unavailable – the NEC then conducts a postal ballot of Labour membership to select a new leader.

In the interim period, the NEC may appoint a temporary leader.