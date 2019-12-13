Love Island presenter Caroline Flack charged with assault, police say

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has been charged with assault by beating after reports of a man being attacked, the Metropolitan Police said.

The TV star, 40, was arrested following an incident at approximately 5.25am on December 12.

She was charged on Friday, police said.

The man was not seriously injured.

A statement from police said: "She will appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday, December 23."

Flack is known for hosting TV programmes including The X Factor, The Xtra Factor and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'s spin-off show.

In 2014 she won Strictly Come Dancing and since 2015 she has hosted ITV2 reality show Love Island and its accompanying programme Aftersun.