Newly re-elected Labour MP Stella Creasy joined by newborn daughter Hettie

She was the first member of parliament to be given maternity leave, with a locum MP providing cover for her in her constituency.

The Labour MP was voted back into Parliament with 35,784 votes.

Newly re-elected Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy was joined on stage by her two-week-old daughter Hettie.

A post shared by Stella Creasy (@stellacreasy) on Nov 27, 2019 at 3:10pm PST

In her victory speech she said: “Walthamstow is not Gilead. Those candidates who spread lies are not welcome.

“I pledge to work hard to rebuild trust.

“I have been in the Labour movement for 27 years through ups and downs.

“Tonight is a down. My heart is breaking.”

She later told Sky News: “(My daughter) started heckling me during my speech but I couldn’t really leave her at home.