Nicola Sturgeon: Election result 'watershed moment' for Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon has said the result of the General Election is a "watershed moment" for Scotland after her party secured 80 per cent of the country's seats.

Delivering her first speech after the election results were revealed; the Scottish National Party leader declared the "future desired by the majority in Scotland is different to that chosen by the rest of the UK".

The SNP secured 48 of the 59 seats north of the border, kicking the Tories and Labour from key strongholds. Among its wins is the East Dunbartonshire seat of Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson.

She claimed her party's victory validates the outcome of the European Union referendum, in which Scotland overwhelmingly voted to remain with in the trading bloc. It will now launch a battle for a second indpenednece referendum as early as next week.

Ms Sturgeon said: "During this campaign, I said repeatedly that all elections are important but that this one really mattered. I said the very future of Scotland was on the line.

"Last night was indeed a watershed moment."