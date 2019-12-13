Pensioner ‘loved every second’ of stripper’s visit to her care home

A pensioner whose wish for a stripper to visit her care home was granted by management said that she “loved every second” of it.

The 89-year-old resident, who gave her name only as Joan, made the request for a visit from an attractive man with “a large chest and big biceps” through her care home’s wishing tree initiative.

She and her 84-year-old friend, who gave her name only as Pauline, were delighted when a stripper dressed as a fireman arrived at Glastonbury Court care home in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

In a video he is seen waving his belt around his head in the residents’ lounge as a group of elderly women watch on, with one in fits of laughter.