Police investigate voter fraud allegations in Glasgow

The offence occurs when a person votes as someone else.

Glasgow City Council reported three cases of alleged “personation” following Thursday’s poll.

Police in Glasgow are investigating three cases of suspected voter fraud.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

It is understood one instance is being investigated in each of the Glasgow North, Central and South seats.

A Glasgow City Council spokesman said the authority is “co-operating with the police” on the matter.

BBC Scotland reported further possible cases of voter fraud in the Stirling and Paisley and Renfrewshire North constituencies.