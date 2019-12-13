Qantas to make London-Sydney non-stop decision in March

Qantas is poised to buy up to 12 modified Airbus aircraft for its proposal to begin non-stop flights connecting Sydney with London and New York.

The Australian airline said on Friday it would make a final decision on the proposal for the new routes, dubbed “Operation Sunrise”, in March.

It has conducted two research flights – more than 19 hours long – from New York and London to Sydney in recent weeks and will carry out a second New York-Sydney flight next Tuesday.

In selecting the most suitable aircraft for the routes, Qantas said it had considered the Boeing 777X but had opted for the Airbus A350-1000 “as the preferred aircraft if Sunrrise proceeds”.

Citing the “strong reliability record” of the Airbus’s Rolls Royce Trent XWB engines, Qantas said it was in negotiations with the French manufacturer to buy up to 12 aircraft built with an additional fuel tank, and a slightly increased maximum takeoff weight.