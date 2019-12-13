SNP gain first two seats declared in Scotland

The SNP has scored the first wins of the General Election in Scotland – with Nicola Sturgeon’s party taking seats from both the Tories and Labour. Margaret Ferrier was elected as the MP for Rutherglen and Hamilton West, ousting Ged Killen who had won the seat two years ago. Ms Ferrier represented the area between 2015 and 2017, and has now won the seat back after polling 23,775 votes – giving her a majority of 5,230 over her Labour rival. SNP leader and Scottish First Minister Ms Sturgeon tweeted her delight at the result – which was the first to be declared north of the border.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

She said: “First Scottish result and first @theSNP gain of #GE19 – massive congratulation to the fantastic @MargaretFerrier in Rutherglen and Hamilton West!” In the second constituency to declare, the SNP’s David Doogan defeated Conservative Kirstene Hair, who had won the seat two years ago. When Ms Ferrier won Rutherglen and Hamilton West in 2015, the SNP went on to win 56 of the Scottish constituencies up for grabs. This time round the exit poll predicts Ms Sturgeon’s party could return 55 MPs to Westminster – though polling expert Professor Sir John Curtice warned the smaller sampling size in Scotland means the result may not be as accurate as south of the border. There the Conservatives appear to be on track for victory, with polling predicting Boris Johnson could secure a substantial majority – enabling him to push ahead with his Brexit plans. Early results from England show a swing from Labour to the Tories.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.