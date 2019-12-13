Stanley Johnson criticised for comments on female fighter pilots and burkas

Stanley Johnson has been accused of “talking complete rubbish” for suggesting female fighter pilots should not wear burkas. The 79-year-old father of Prime Minister Boris Johnson appeared on Channel 4’s Alternative Election Night programme on a panel also including comedian Nish Kumar and TV judge Robert Rinder. During the show Johnson, whose son is expected to command a significant Commons majority following Thursday’s vote, discussed the burka.

Stanley Johnson, father of Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has been criticised for comments about women wearing burkas Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA

The Prime Minister has previously attracted criticism for comparing veiled Muslim women to letter boxes and bank robbers. Speaking on Channel 4, the senior Johnson said: “If I was a female fighter jet pilot, I would expect someone to say ‘don’t wear a burka’.” Johnson was immediately heckled by the audience while Kumar placed his head in his hands and said: “What are you talking about man?” A flustered Rinder said: “We’d expect them to be qualified. That’s the only thing that matters.” He added: “That’s disgraceful.”

TV judge Robert Rinder challenged Stanley Johnson on his comments about the burka Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA