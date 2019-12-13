Votes arrive by boat for final election constituency after stormy seas calm down

Ballot boxes for the final General Election constituency to announce its results are on their way to be counted after stormy conditions passed.

In the St Ives constituency, adverse weather had meant boats and a Royal Naval Air Service helicopter from the outer islands of the Isles of Scilly were unable to reach the main island of St Mary’s.

Andrew Walder, a skipper for Tresco Boats, ferried the final votes from St Martin’s and St Agnes on Friday morning after conditions had “much improved”.