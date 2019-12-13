Truck driver denies human trafficking charges after refrigerated trailer deaths

A lorry driver has denied being involved in an alleged human trafficking plot linked to the deaths of 39 people in a refrigerated container.

Christopher Kennedy, 23, from Darkley, Co Armagh, Northern Ireland, appeared at the Old Bailey before Mr Justice Edis on Friday.

He pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit human trafficking offences between May 1 2018 and October 24 2019 by arranging or facilitating the travel of other people with a view to exploitation.

He also denied conspiring to assist unlawful immigration over the same period.

Emergency services had been called to an industrial estate in Grays, Essex, shortly after a lorry arrived on a ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium.

Ten teenagers, including two 15-year-old boys, were among 39 Vietnamese nationals whose bodies were discovered in the lorry trailer in the early hours of October 23.