'We smashed the roadblock': Boris Johnson hails stunning election victory

Boris Johnson has hailed his stunning election victory, stating that "we smashed the roadblock, we ended the gridlock". Addressing supporters and party workers in central London on Friday morning, the prime minister celebrated the "biggest Conservative majority since the 1980s". In a victory speech,Mr Johnson said: "We did it - we pulled it off, didn't we? "We broke the gridlock, we ended the deadlock, we smashed the road block. "I want to congratulate absolutely everybody involved in securing the biggest Conservative majority since the 1980s. "Literally - as I look around - literally before many of you were born."

The Conservatives have secured 364 seats - well over the 326 needed for an overall majority - as backing for Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party collapsed. Mr Corbyn - who revealed during a sobering night that he would not continue as leader of the party - has seen just 203 MPs returned, at the latest count. John McDonnell, shadow chancellor, told ITV News that "Brexit dominated the whole debate - we just couldn't get through". He said he hoped a woman would now lead the party. Meanwhile, it was even worse for Jo Swinson and the Liberal Democrats. She lost her seat to the SNP in Scotland as only 11 Lib Dems won seats.

And it seems it was Brexit that was the defining issue for voters who rejected any talk of second referendums offered by Labour. Mr Johnson said: "With this election I think we've put an end to all those miserable threats of a second referendum." He added: "I have a message to all those who voted for us yesterday, especially those who voted for us Conservatives, one nation Conservatives for the first time. "You may only have lent us your vote and you may not think of yourself as a natural Tory.

"And as I think I said 11 years ago to the people of London when I was elected in what was thought of as a Labour city, your hand may have quivered over the ballot paper as before you put your cross in the Conservative box and you may intend to return to Labour next time round. "And if that is the case, I am humbled that you have put your trust in me and that you have put your trust in us."

Closing his speech, Mr Johnson said: "Let's unite this country, let's spread opportunity to every corner of the UK. "And let's get Brexit done. "But first, my friends, let's get breakfast done, too." While Mr Johnson basked in the election victory, the bitter divisions in Labour quickly emerged. On ITV News' election night special, former Labour home secretary Alan Johnson lambasted Mr Corbyn's leadership. Sat next to Momentum founder Jon Lansman, Mr Johnson told Presenter Tom Bradby he wants to see the "little cult" sent "out of the party", telling them: "Go back to your student politics."

Loyal backers said Mr Corbyn was not to blame for the defeat - but other candidates said it was his name that was being thrown at them on the doorsteps. Mr Corbyn told supporters overnight: "This is obviously a very disappointing night for the Labour Party with the result that we've got. "All of those policies were extremely popular and remain policies that have huge popular support across this country. "However, Brexit has so polarised and divided debate in this country, it has overridden so much of the normal political debate and contributed to the result for the Labour Party across the country." He confirmed he would not lead the party into another election.

Meanwhile, Jo Swinson's election night turned into a nightmare as she lost her seat to the SNP and saw just 11 MPs returned. At her count in Glasgow, she said: "These are very significant results for the future of our country and I will be making further remarks later today. "But let me say now, for millions of people in our country these results will bring dread and dismay and people are looking for hope."

