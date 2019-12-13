Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin £44m richer after election result

He may have thrown his support behind Nigel Farage and the Brexit Party, who failed to win a single seat at the General Election, but Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin was £44 million richer on Friday.

With the stock market soaring following the result, shares in Wetherspoons jumped nearly 10% by lunchtime on Friday, meaning Mr Martin’s 32% stake is now worth £531 million.

On Thursday night it was worth £487 million, meaning – on paper at least – the outspoken Brexiteer saw his fortune jump by £44 million.

A Wetherspoons share is now worth 1,619p, up from 1,482p.