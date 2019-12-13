What will the first weeks of a Boris Johnson majority Government look like?

Boris Johnson’s Tories were returned to power in the General Election with a sizeable majority. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson returned the biggest Conservative majority since 1987 at the General Election. The Prime Minister has already started the work of governing in the hours after confirming his thumping victory, having secured an 80-seat majority.

Credit: PA Graphics

He spoke with Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the resurgent SNP, to reiterate his opposition to a second independence referendum in Scotland. Afterwards, he took calls from German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to discuss the next steps on Brexit. Here is what else could be planned for the early tenure of a majority Government under Mr Johnson’s leadership. December 14 The PM is expected to travel to meet newly-elected Tory MPs. The Tories dismantled Labour’s so-called “red wall” of seats in the North and Midlands thanks to huge swings and the Brexit Party eating into Labour majorities.

The Tories snatched tens of seats off Labour at the election on Thursday.

Areas that had not elected a Tory MP for decades, if ever – the likes of Bishop Auckland in the North East, Bolsover in Derbyshire and Blackpool South in Lancashire – went blue as Leave-voting areas switched their allegiance away from Labour. December 16 The former London mayor is expected to announce a new-look team next week and his re-shuffle could start as soon as Monday. There will be impressive election campaign performers who he will be looking to promote and others who bungled and may be demoted as a result. Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg, who sparked controversy with his insensitive comments about the Grenfell Tower fire at the start of the campaign, could be in the latter camp.

Jacob Rees-Mogg kept a low profile during the campaign after his Grenfell Tower comments

The likes of Michael Gove, currently Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, and Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak are touted for bigger roles. December 17 MPs will return to Westminster and begin the process of swearing in, where they take an oath of allegiance. The process usually lasts a few days, but will be rushed through in two in order to allow for a Queen’s Speech before Christmas. December 19 The Queen will formally open Parliament on Thursday, but with “reduced ceremonial elements”.

Another Queen's Speech is due to take place

The last State Opening took place on October 14, 10 days before Mr Johnson called for a General Election. December 20 The Conservatives have pledged to re-introduce Mr Johnson’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill (Wab), which would ratify the deal with Brussels, in December as an “early Christmas present” for voters. This could mean MPs sitting on Friday in order for the Bill to be introduced at first reading. January 2020 Assuming Parliament rises for its usual Christmas recess, MPs would be back in Westminster in early January to pass the Brexit Bill. They would have just a few weeks to get the legislation through both houses before the January 31 deadline. February and beyond Mr Johnson has made much of “getting Brexit done” so the country’s priorities of health, education and infrastructure can be given attention. Now he no longer has concerns over passing bills through Parliament thanks to his 80-seat majority, fresh legislation to pave the way for his domestic agenda is expected.