Who are the key players around Boris Johnson?

The Prime Minister’s aides will no doubt be celebrating after the exit poll predicted the Tories were on course for their biggest majority since the 1980s. Here’s a look at the top team who have surrounded Mr Johnson during the campaign. – Lee Cain The PM’s director of communication is a former journalist who reportedly dressed as a chicken to mock David Cameron during his time as Tory leader. He was Mr Johnson’s special adviser as foreign secretary, and worked with him throughout his leadership campaign – being rewarded with the top communications job in Number 10.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, sitting with his director of communications, Lee Cain Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

He has played a central role in managing the PM’s media appearances and messaging during the campaign. – Rob Oxley A key figure in the Vote Leave campaign during the 2016 referendum, Mr Oxley became the PM’s press secretary when he entered Downing Street. He has previously held communications roles at Deliveroo and the Tory Party, and worked as a special adviser in government in 2017.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson alongside his head of press Rob Oxley Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

Mr Oxley has been near the PM for much of the campaign, and was criticised this week for swearing live on television when Mr Johnson was approached for an interview. – Dominic Cummings The PM’s de facto chief of staff was credited with creating the “take back control” slogan in the 2016 referendum, and is thought to have been central to the Brexit messaging in the election campaign. Mr Cummings rose to notoriety in politics first as an adviser to Michael Gove and then as campaign director at the official Brexit group.

Dominic Cummings Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

He is thought to have played a big role in the background during the campaign, and was spotted with the PM at the Nato summit earlier this month. – Isaac Levido The Australian political strategist took up the role of director of politics and campaign at Conservative headquarters soon after Mr Johnson entered Number 10. A protege of Sir Lynton Crosby, he has an impressive track record – working on David Cameron’s 2015 election campaign as well as Republic Senate campaigns in the US. He has been the key figure in the election campaign throughout. – Carrie Symonds The Prime Minister’s girlfriend reportedly took six weeks off work to help campaign in the election – and toured the country supporting mainly female candidates.

Carrie Symonds with the Prime Minister’s father Stanley Johnson Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA