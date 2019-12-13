- ITV Report
Will Labour's next leader be female?
- Video report by ITV News Digital Producer Natalia Jorquera
Think election season is over?
Think again, season two hasn't even started...
After Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party suffered crushing losses at the ballot box, the leader has said he will stand down. Although it won't be right away - despite calls from some - it could make way for the party's first female leader.
So who are the candidates and what are there views?
Jess Phillips
You might recognise Jess from her fiery Commons debates. The MP for Birmingham Yardley isn't afraid to speak her mind whilst standing up for her constituents.
Phillips has already hinted at throwing her hat into the leadership ring; as soon as Friday morning she said on camera she'd be willing to do so.
Whilst her media prominence, social media following and support from Labour centrists may be big ticks; she lacks support from the very left of the party - and that could pose a problem.
Angela Rayner
Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner has been a loyal supporter of Jeremy Corbyn.
After leaving school at 16, with no qualifications, she was told she would never amount to anything. But she defied that to become the first woman in 180-year history of her Ashton-Under-Lyne constituency.
Lisa Nandy
Even from her victory speech at the General Election, the Wigan MP appears to have her eyes on the leadership prize.
She has been labelled a "soft-left" Labour MP but could be a compromise for many.
Emily Thornberry
Passionate pro-remain candidate Thornberry is best known as the party's shadow foreign secretary.
It was previously reported that Unite General Secretary Len McCluskey would back her in a leadership race.
Rebecca Long-Bailey
The shadow business secretary and Salford MP is a former post woman - and a socialist.
But if Corbynism is failed for Labour's failure then she may fail to get backing, as someone who stood by him through his campaign.
Yvette Cooper
A New Labour veteran who served in Gordon Brown's cabinet, she came third in the leadership election which saw Corbyn take control of the party.
She attempted to oust him in 2016 - but failed.
Could now be her time?