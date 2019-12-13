Will Labour's next leader be female?

Video report by ITV News Digital Producer Natalia Jorquera

Think election season is over? Think again, season two hasn't even started... After Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party suffered crushing losses at the ballot box, the leader has said he will stand down. Although it won't be right away - despite calls from some - it could make way for the party's first female leader. So who are the candidates and what are there views?

Jess Phillips

You might recognise Jess from her fiery Commons debates. The MP for Birmingham Yardley isn't afraid to speak her mind whilst standing up for her constituents. Phillips has already hinted at throwing her hat into the leadership ring; as soon as Friday morning she said on camera she'd be willing to do so. Whilst her media prominence, social media following and support from Labour centrists may be big ticks; she lacks support from the very left of the party - and that could pose a problem.

Angela Rayner

Shadow education secretary Angela Rayner has been a loyal supporter of Jeremy Corbyn. After leaving school at 16, with no qualifications, she was told she would never amount to anything. But she defied that to become the first woman in 180-year history of her Ashton-Under-Lyne constituency.

Lisa Nandy

Even from her victory speech at the General Election, the Wigan MP appears to have her eyes on the leadership prize. She has been labelled a "soft-left" Labour MP but could be a compromise for many.

Could Labour's next leader be the first women ever to run the party? Credit: PA

Emily Thornberry

Passionate pro-remain candidate Thornberry is best known as the party's shadow foreign secretary. It was previously reported that Unite General Secretary Len McCluskey would back her in a leadership race.

Rebecca Long-Bailey

The shadow business secretary and Salford MP is a former post woman - and a socialist. But if Corbynism is failed for Labour's failure then she may fail to get backing, as someone who stood by him through his campaign.

Yvette Cooper