Boris Johnson's election win dominates Saturday's front pages

The front pages reflect on Boris Johnson's general election landslide victory. Credit: PA

Pictures of a jubilant Boris Johnson feature on many of Saturday’s front pages after he led the Conservative party to an 80-seat majority at the General Election. The Times leads with Mr Johnson’s conciliatory message on the steps of Downing Street where he urged people to “find closure and to let the healing begin”.

The Daily Telegraph also carries Mr Johnson’s pledge to “heal” Britain, while also reporting the landslide saw the pound have one of its best days on record.

The Guardian sums up the fallout in four bullet points, saying that Britain will leave the EU before January, Mr Johnson has called for “healing”, and the impact of the result on Scottish independence and the Labour leadership.

The Financial Times leads on the impact of the “stonking mandate” Mr Johnson received on investors, while the i says the “battle for the United Kingdom” is beginning.

The impact of the result on Labour leads the Independent and Daily Mirror, the former reporting Jeremy Corbyn is “refusing” to take blame for his party’s performance while the latter says it’s “time to start again”.

And the Daily Mail and Daily Express both cheer the election result – one saying “We did it!”, while the other refers to a “stunning election victory”.

