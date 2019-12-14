Family pay tribute to 'loving and caring' Cheshire teenager Alex Rodda found dead

The family of a 15-year-old Cheshire schoolboy who is thought to have been murdered have said he "loved life" and "will be sorely missed".

Alex Rodda’s body was found outside in Ashley Mill Lane, in the village of Ashley, shortly before 8am on Friday.

An 18-year-old man, from the Knutsford area, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in custody for questioning.

The family of Alex, who is also from the Knutsford area, said in a statement released by Cheshire Police on Saturday night: "Alex was a very loving, caring, kind, loyal and, most of all, trusting young boy.

"He loved life and made friends wherever he went.

"He will be sorely missed."

Denis Oliver, the headteacher at Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School, where Alex was a Year 11 Pupil, also paid tribute to the youngster.