Navy and police divers continue search for body after New Zealand volcano

Waters around White Island are being scoured by navy and police divers for traces of a body previously seen in the area following Monday’s deadly volcano eruption in New Zealand.

Six bodies were taken off the volcano in a four-hour recovery mission on Friday, with two further bodies still to be recovered.

One of these has previously been seen in the water, but rescuers will not return to the island on Saturday.

Police said they would look at the next possible steps, adding: “Planning will allow us to return to the island to conduct further land-based searches for the remaining deceased, as the environment on and around the island allows.”