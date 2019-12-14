New Zealand name first victim killed by White Island volcano eruption

Krystal Eve Browitt, 21, was on holiday with her family and on the island when the volcano on White Island erupted. Credit: GoFundMe

New Zealand police have formally identified the first victim killed by the volcano eruption, as search efforts to recover those on White Island continue. Krystal Eve Browitt, 21, was on holiday with her family and on the island when the volcano erupted. The Australian national is the first victim formally identified by authorities. Her father Paul and sister Stephanie are both in a coma. A GoFundMe campaign has already raised more than $50,000 to support the family.

Fifteen people have been confirmed as dead following Monday's eruption while 20 people are still in intensive care with severe burns. Divers have been working in the contaminated waters which have virtually zero visibility, attempting to find the bodies of two people killed by the eruption. Police described the conditions – in which a team of nine divers spent Saturday looking for remains previously seen in the area – as “unique and challenging”. Six bodies were taken off the volcano in a four-hour recovery mission on Friday, with two further bodies still to be recovered.

Divers have been working in contaminated waters with near zero visibility attempting to find the bodies of two people killed in the White Island eruption in New Zealand. Credit: New Zealand Defence Force/PA

Deputy Commissioner John Tims, National Operations Commander, said: “The water around the island is contaminated, requiring the divers to take extra precautions to ensure their safety, including using specialist protective equipment. “Divers have reported seeing a number of dead fish and eels washed ashore and floating in the water. “Each time they surface, the divers are decontaminated using fresh water.” A team of eight from the New Zealand Defence Force started a retrieval operation from the island from first light on Friday, despite ongoing warnings of further activity from the volcano. The team, wearing protective suits and using breathing apparatus owing to the threat of toxic gases, recovered six bodies which were then transferred via helicopter to a navy ship, the HMNZS Wellington, and taken to Auckland. A seventh body was spotted in water close to the island by rescue teams on Tuesday, the day after the eruption.

At least 15 people have been killed by the volcano eruption. Credit: AP

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for a minute’s silence on Monday at 2.11pm local time, a week on from the eruption. She said: “Wherever you are in New Zealand or around the world, this is a moment we can stand alongside those who have lost loved ones in this extraordinary tragedy. “Together we can express our sorrow for those who have died and been hurt and our support for their grieving families and friends.” Deputy Commissioner John Tims, National Operations Commander, said the process of identifying bodies was “long and complex”. He added: “The victims and their families are our priority but we also have important obligations.

Families of other victims of the volcano eruption wait for news on their loved ones. Credit: AP