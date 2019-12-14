Nigel Farage says he is now concerned with the form of UK’s departure from EU

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has vowed to be “not too far away from the action” after Boris Johnson led the Conservatives to victory at the polls.

The Tories will hold an 80-seat majority when Parliament resumes and Mr Johnson said his party’s MPs have an “overwhelming mandate… to get Brexit done and we will honour that mandate by 31 January”.

But Mr Farage, whose party contested 275 seats and took 2% of votes but won no seats, wrote in The Daily Telegraph that pressure would have to be reapplied if Mr Johnson does not live up to his promise of getting Brexit done.

He added he was now concerned with the form of Britain’s departure from the bloc, rather than whether Brexit would take place at all.