UK weather: Wet and windy across parts of Britain

Saturday will be an unsettled and windy day with areas of showers and steadier pulses of rain and perhaps some hill snow spreading across the country through the morning.

The Central Belt of Scotland will continue to see rain and hill snow for much of the day, otherwise many will turn drier and brighter with some crisp winter sunshine.

Winds will remain brisk around western coasts and it will feel cold for most with highs of just 4 or 5 Celsius (39-41 F) although the southwest of England will see highs of 10 Celsius (50 F).