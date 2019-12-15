Boris Johnson will address new Tory MPs as they prepare to vote on Brexit deal

Boris Johnson will address his new Tory MPs on Monday. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson is to address his new intake of Tory MPs as they prepare to vote on his Brexit deal. The prime minister will welcome the 109 newly elected colleagues, many of them from former Labour areas across the north and Midlands, to the House of Commons on Monday. Mr Johnson will use his majority of 80 to get his Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) to implement Brexit approved so the UK can formally leave the EU by the end of January. The prime minister has pledged to bring the Bill back before the Commons before Christmas but it is not yet known when MPs will begin voting on it.

Boris Johnson after making a statement in Downing Street as his party was returned to power. Credit: PA

Ahead of the private speech, a Number 10 source said: "The seismic events on Thursday returned Conservative MPs in Bolsover, in Blythe and in Bishop Auckland to name a few. "This election and the new generation of MPs that have resulted from Labour towns turning blue will help change our politics for the better. "The PM has been very clear that we have a responsibility to deliver a better future for our country and that we must repay the public's trust by getting Brexit done. "That's why the first piece of legislation new MPs will vote on will be the Withdrawal Agreement Bill."

Boris Johnson is greeted by staff as he arrives back at 10 Downing Street. Credit: PA

It is expected to be an eventful week in Westminster, with a Government reshuffle on the cards and the swearing-in of MPs to begin on Tuesday. ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen looks at the week ahead:

The Queen will formally open Parliament on Thursday when she sets out the Government's legislative programme during a slimmed-down State Opening. The prime minister will also enshrine in law the multi-year financial commitment to the NHS - a first for any government - that will see a £33.9 billion per annum increase in the NHS budget by 2023-24. Approving the WAB will not mean the Brexit saga is over. The UK will remain in the EU until at least the end of 2020 during the implementation period. This time will be used by Brussels and London to hammer out a trade deal and decide on their future relationship on subjects such as security.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Prince of Wales during the State Opening of Parliament in October. Credit: PA

But EU figures have been highly sceptical this can be sorted within the year, with chief negotiator Michel Barnier saying the timetable was "unrealistic" in leaked comments. Senior Cabinet member Michael Gove, who is the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, tried to dismiss these fears. He told Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday he is "confident" the agreement could be finalised by the deadline because "quite a lot of the details" are agreed in the Political Declaration agreed with the EU. Mr Johnson is not the only leader who will be welcoming a new intake of MPs on Monday, with the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford expected to meet his new colleagues. This will demonstrate one of the greatest problems the prime minister is expected to face - Nicola Sturgeon's party will be making intensifying demands for a fresh Scottish independence referendum.

Nicola Sturgeon will push for a second Scottish independence referendum. Credit: PA