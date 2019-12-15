Cold Sunday ahead as sleet and snow push across northern parts of UK

It will be a cold, frosty and in places icy start to the day, especially across northern Britain.

A mixture of showery rain, sleet and snow will push across Northern Ireland and northern England through the morning, but for many by the afternoon it will turn drier with spells of sunshine.

There are still likely to be a few showers around in western and southern areas.

It will feel cold for many with highs of just 3 or 4 Celsius in the north, but perhaps nearer 9 or 10 Celsius along the south coast and for the Channel Islands.